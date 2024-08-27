Hot Today Through Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — After a mild start to the day, temperatures are expected to climb in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Not as humid with a max heat index of 101° along with calm southerly winds.

Overnight lows in the low 70s and mid 90s continue for Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Similar once again for Thursday but also the last hot day for awhile as cooler weather arrives by Friday. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a slight chance for a shower or storm later in the day.

A cold front arrives Friday that will drop our highs down in the mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with an increase chance for showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms continue for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. Good news is highs continue to drop in the low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

