Hot Today, Stormier for Some Tonight

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

Dangerous heat remains the biggest weather story across the area through the end of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening with heat index values climbing between 105° and 108°.

Temperatures will once again soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday, making it important to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if working outside.

While the heat continues, rain chances will gradually increase. A weak frontal boundary will help spark isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon, mainly along and north of Highway 412. A few storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts.

The best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms arrives late tonight and into early Friday as another upper-level disturbance moves across the region. Areas along and north of I-40 have the greatest chance of seeing meaningful rainfall, although not everyone will receive rain.

A few stronger storms Thursday night could produce gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and some hail. Even with pockets of heavy rain, widespread flooding is not expected because much of the region remains very dry.

Rain chances will linger into Friday, with the highest coverage gradually shifting toward southeastern Oklahoma during the afternoon. Exactly where storms develop will also influence Friday’s temperatures, with areas that stay cloudy likely remaining a few degrees cooler than locations that see more sunshine.

Another weak disturbance could bring a few additional showers to far northeast Oklahoma Friday night into early Saturday, but confidence in that rainfall remains lower.

By the weekend, high pressure will rebuild across the Southern Plains, bringing a return to mostly dry weather. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to become more common through the weekend and into next week, with dangerous heat likely continuing and additional heat headlines possible.

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