Hot Today, Hotter Tomorrow

Cooler weather returns by next weekend
TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs seasonably hot in the upper 90s and a light SE breeze.

Overnight lows a touch warmer in the mid to lower 70s.

The heat and humidity will gradually build back for the upcoming work week, with heat headlines possible.

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday around 100 degrees.

Upper 90s on Wednesday and then mid 90s on Thursday. We'll then take it down to the lower 90s on Friday.

As of now, next weekend will feature highs in the low to the mid 90s.

Morning lows will be mainly in the 70s through the extended, though we could drop into the upper 60s on Saturday.

