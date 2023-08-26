Hot Today, Cooler Tomorrow

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM ***

A few showers and storms will be possible early this morning with additional isolated chances later this afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with strong gusty winds as the main concern.

Otherwise, look for a sun/cloud mix as temperatures heat up into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps upward of 110 degrees.

A better chance of showers and storms, mainly tomorrow morning. Noticeably cooler temps in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Highs still in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon temps in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday.

For the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Could have some areas reaching the triple digits.

