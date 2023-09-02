Hot Temps for the Holiday Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Happy Labor Day weekend! It will be hot once again, but the main difference will be the humidity levels should stay lower overall.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Some isolated showers possible south of Tulsa tomorrow afternoon, but more dry time expected.

Overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Labor Day highs in the mid-90s with another chance of isolated showers south of Tulsa during the afternoon.

Highs look to be in the 90s through the 10 day forecast.

We could have some showers and storms move into the Tulsa metro area by the middle part of the week.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

