Hot Start with Rainy Ending

TULSA, Okla — If you have outdoor plans Saturday, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A hot start to Saturday with temps getting into the mid 90s. heat indices will be around 105° for several areas. Scattered showers will become more widespread late afternoon and into the evening hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but the strongest storms that develop will have some severe potential with damaging wind and hail. Storms will gradually move south overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Lows will cool down into the lower 70s.

Showers will linger throughout Sunday morning before they start clearing out. Southern areas could see showers linger into the afternoon. Behind the rain, temps will cool down to average to below average as highs will be around 90°.

Isolated chances of showers will stick around for the first half of next week before heat builds back in and temps start to climb closer to 100°.

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