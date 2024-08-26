TULSA, Okla. — A hot start to the week as above normal temperatures continue the next few days. This afternoon highs in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 103°. Our northern counties will be a little warmer with heat index values between 105°-109°. Lots of sunshine with south winds 5-15 mph.

Tuesday morning looks pleasant with temperatures in the low 70s. Similar to Monday, highs climb in the mid to low 90s.

Sunshine continues Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

90s continue Thursday with a slight chance for a shower or storm late in the day.

Scattered storms expected for Friday with a cold front moving through. Temperatures will drop in the upper 80s with northerly winds.

Highs look to stay in the 80s Saturday through Labor Day Monday with a chance of showers and storms. It won't be a washout. Lows in the 60s to near 70°.

Have a great week!

