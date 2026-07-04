Hot July Fourth With Late Severe Storms

***HEAT ADVISORIES IN PLACE FROM 12 PM TO 8 PM***

TULSA, Okla — July Fourth will be dangerously hot with a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 8 PM. We will have our hottest day yet this year with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index topping 105° in some places.

Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day but will be brief and many will see sunshine for most of the day. The main round of storms forms along a weak cold front in Kansas. These storms may drop into Green Country toward sunset or a bit later with a high wind and hail severe weather threat. Areas north of I-44 will see this storm earlier in the evening so have a backup plan for your firework activities. Those south of I-44 will have a little more time for fireworks before the storms eventually arrive. On and off heavy storms are expected throughout the overnight and into Sunday morning.

These storms will linger during the day Sunday with a decreasing chance by afternoon and evening. It will be slightly cooler in the wake of this active weather with highs in the lower 90s.

A few rounds of showers and storms are possible next week with a gradual warming trend with time. Highs each day will be in the 90s with a heat index nearing or topping 100°.

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