Hot, Humid Weather Continues this Week

TULSA, OKLA — Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-90s, with heat index values generally ranging from the upper 90s to around 102 degrees.

While many locations may stay just below Heat Advisory criteria today, additional advisories could be needed later this week as humidity increases.

Remaining warm this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Temperatures look to return to the mid-90s tomorrow with lots of sunshine and continued gusty south winds.

Most communities will stay dry through midweek, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms become possible Thursday.

Rain chances remain low through Saturday before increasing slightly late Sunday as a weak front approaches the region. While widespread rainfall isn’t expected, scattered showers and thunderstorms could provide brief relief from the heat in some areas.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue into early next week. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 90s, and with increasing humidity, it will continue to feel even hotter outside.

If you’ll be spending time outdoors this week, remember to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon and ever leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

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