Hot & Humid Holiday Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A frontal boundary is becoming nearly stationary across southern Kansas early this morning and is expected to remain near the Oklahoma/Kansas border today.

There may also be an isolated shower/t-storm developing in the area this afternoon as moisture associated with the remnants of a tropical disturbance spreads into northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

Otherwise, hot and humid weather will remain the rule for the 4th of July weekend! Triple digit heat indices will persist thru the holiday weekend, as well as low storm chances.

A more intense heat wave is expected next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --