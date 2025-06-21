Hot, Humid and Breezy Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Dry conditions are anticipated over the weekend with heat and humidity on the rise. Look for highs this afternoon in the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits, along with a gusty south westerly breeze.

Warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s with sustained southerly winds.

Highs tomorrow return to the mid to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

This trend will continue into the upcoming work week with morning lows in the 70s and highs in the lower 90s.

Slight chance for a few showers and t-storms on Tuesday of next week and Thursday through the following weekend.

Have a great weekend ahead and stay cool!

