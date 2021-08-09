Watch
Hot, Humid and Breezy

Oppressive Heat Expected this Week
Posted at 7:40 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 08:40:25-04

**HEAT ADVISORY/WARNING @ NOON UNTIL 8 PM**

A few showers early Monday morning, otherwise mostly sunny by afternoon and reaching 97°.

Our feels like temperatures will range from 106° to 112° with an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory going into effect at noon until 8 this evening. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The heat is on for the entire week with afternoon temps around 100° and peak heat index values between 105 and 110°+ through Friday. Please take precautions to avoid heat- related illness for any extended time outdoors!

A weak front may move in by Friday or Saturday bringing low thunderstorm chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

