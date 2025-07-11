Hot Friday Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Seasonably hot and humid Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, mainly along and north of I-44.

Increasing clouds this evening with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely late tonight through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some places with slow moving storms, along with the potential for a few marginally severe storms. Damaging winds being the main severe weather threat. Temperatures will be below normal over the weekend due to all the clouds and rain.

The unsettled pattern continues for early next week with scattered showers into the mix. Lows in the lower 70s with highs near 90.

Have a great finish to the week and a great weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

