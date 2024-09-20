Hot finish to the week

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM***

We'll finish the week hot with temperatures maxing out near 100 degrees and a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 this evening.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, mainly north of I-40, but no severe weather is anticipated.

Saturday will be another hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s and limited rain / storm chances.

Changes begin to take place Sunday as a storm system and cold front to approach the area from the west. The best opportunity for widespread showers and storms will be possible late Sunday into Sunday night, possibly lingering into early Monday morning.

You can bring the fall wardrobe back out starting Monday with below normal temperatures through mid-week.

Another disturbance could bring low rain/storm chances Tuesday night and Wednesday.

