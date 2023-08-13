Hot Day with Severe Storms Tonight

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY***

There will be chances of a few additional showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Then we may see a midday break before thunderstorms redevelop this evening.

Highs today will be heating up once again into the mid to upper 90s with heat alerts in place over the region.

A highly anticipated cold front will arrive tonight with some strong to severe storms likely late this evening and into the overnight hours.

Look for a cool down on Monday with a slow warming trend through the work week.

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday generally in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 60s!

By Wednesday, afternoon temps likely to peak near 90 degrees.

