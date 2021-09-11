Hot and windy today

Today will remain unseasonably warm and windy with highs in the upper 90s. Our sky will be milky white as a result of the smoke from the fires in the Northwest United States.

The fire danger will also be elevated with the low humidity, hot temps and dry conditions so please refrain from outdoor burning.

Sunday will be hot and breezy with highs in the middle 90s.

There will be a slight chance for showers by Wednesday as a cool front nears the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --