Hot and Muggy Afternoon

Showers and storms this morning
Posted at 7:11 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 08:11:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — **HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 8 PM**

Showers and storms will continue this morning for northeast Oklahoma eventually pushing further south by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler with highs in the mid-90s but expect muggy conditions to stick around today.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

More rain chances for Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the low 90s by mid-week.

