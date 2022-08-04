Hot and Muggy Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — **HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 8 PM**

Showers and storms will continue this morning for northeast Oklahoma eventually pushing further south by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler with highs in the mid-90s but expect muggy conditions to stick around today.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

More rain chances for Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the low 90s by mid-week.

