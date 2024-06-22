TULSA, Okla. — A hot and humid weekend ahead with afternoon temperatures for Saturday in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values up to 104°.

Sunday, highs climb in the upper 90s with a few possibly hitting 100 degrees. A few more clouds with southwest winds 5-15 mph. Heat index values up to 107° in the afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions continue to start off the workweek. Monday afternoon highs also in the upper 90s with triple digit heat index.

Upper 90s look to continue through the end of next week. An isolated shower or storm by Tuesday night into Wednesday but the majority of us look to stay dry.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!

