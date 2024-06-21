Hot and humid weather ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy start to Friday with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-90s with a moderate southeast breeze.

Temperatures remaining warm tonight with mid to lower 70s overnight.

Hot summer weather is in place for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday and feels like temperatures returning to the triple digits.

This early summer sizzle looks to last at least into next week. Expect heat indices upward of 110 degrees.

Rain chances continue to remain slim but there is an isolated chance for a shower or storm by late next week.

