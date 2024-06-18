Hot and Humid Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Another hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds 15-25 mph.

Clouds increase Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance (10%) for a pop up shower or storm across the area. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

The first day of Summer is Thursday! Expect a lot of clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance (10%) for a pop up shower or storm across the area.

A high pressure system builds back Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs climb in the mid 90s.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few showers or storms possible late Saturday into Sunday.

