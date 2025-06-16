Hot And Humid This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of fog this morning for some with temperatures in the 60s. Skies becoming sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Calm north winds eventually out of the southeast with dry weather for your Monday.

We could see a few showers and a storm Tuesday morning but most will be dry. A hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s but heat index values around 103°. Showers and storms in the evening through the overnight hours. Some could be marginally severe but limited coverage.

Breezy southwest winds by Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds with a very low tornado threat.

Drying out for Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 90s. Lots of sunshine with gusty south winds especially Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Have a great week ahead!

