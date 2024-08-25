Hot and Humid Sunday

*** HEAT ADVISORY FROM 12 PM TO 9 PM SUNDAY ***

Lots of sunshine for Sunday with hot and humid conditions. Look for highs in the upper 90s with heat index up to 107°. South winds 10-20 mph and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Similar conditions for Monday with highs in the upper 90s again. The heat index up to 102°. Mostly sunny. South winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday and mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. The heat index in the afternoon could reach 101°. South winds 5-15 mph.

Slight chance for a few showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday night along with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to the mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front looks to come through by Friday with showers and storms. Also, highs drop to the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

For Saturday through Labor Day Monday, we'll still see highs in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. In addition, a chance for showers and storms.

