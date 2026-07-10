Hot and Humid Start to Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — If you have outdoor plans Friday and Saturday, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Another hot and humid day will be in store for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s with heat indices sitting close to 105° in several areas. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day and going into the evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be a similar story of hot and humid with temps in the mid 90s with heat indices once again in the triple digits. Showers and storms will become more scattered throughout the day.

This wet pattern will continue into Sunday and going into next week. Widespread severe weather is not expected, though a couple storms could have gusty winds and hail.

With higher rain chances, our temps will cool significantly to a little below average in the low 90s. This trend of rain and average temps will stick around through the middle of next week before heat builds back in.

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