Hot and Humid Start to June

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temps ranging from 99 to 103 this afternoon.
Chance for some scattered showers and t-storms developing by early evening and lasting through the night. The severe threat is on the lower end.
Overnight lows in the low 70s with highs a touch cooler, but still running above average in the upper 80s. NE winds helping us out 10-15 mph. The heat index up to 94°. Chance for some early morning showers and t-storms. The severe threat remains low. Partly cloudy skies.
Partly cloudy on Wednesday. Lows in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s.
On Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and t-storms. Lows in the mid-60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10-15 mph.
For Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy skies with a higher chance for more widespread showers and t-storms. Lows around 70 degrees with highs in the mid-80s.
For Sunday, less of a chance for showers with partly cloudy skies. Lows still around 70 degrees with highs in the mid-80s.
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