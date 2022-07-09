Hot and Humid Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Slightly "cooler" conditions are forecast with high temps in the mid-90s and heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, lower 90s and upper 80s shortly after sunset with overnight lows closer to seasonal averages in the mid to lower 70s.

Sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 90s.

High temps returning to the triple digits on Monday, then down to the 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Chance for maybe a few showers and storms on Tuesday.

Then computer weather models are suggesting a triple digit heat wave starting again next Friday and continuing for many days.

