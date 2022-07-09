Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and Humid Saturday

Our very hot and humid summertime pattern sticks around into next week.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 08:18:07-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Slightly "cooler" conditions are forecast with high temps in the mid-90s and heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, lower 90s and upper 80s shortly after sunset with overnight lows closer to seasonal averages in the mid to lower 70s.

Sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 90s.

High temps returning to the triple digits on Monday, then down to the 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Chance for maybe a few showers and storms on Tuesday.

Then computer weather models are suggesting a triple digit heat wave starting again next Friday and continuing for many days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018