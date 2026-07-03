Hot and Humid Holiday weekend

TULSA, Okla — An average summer day today with temps in the low 90s. Heat indices will be right around the triple digit mark once again. Spotty showers are possible throughout the afternoon once again. Some could have some quick downpours.

Tonight temps will cool down into the upper 70s.

For July Fourth, we will have our hottest day yet with temps in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will climb back into the triple digits and be around 105°. Heat Advisories could be in place for several counties so make sure to take your heat related precautions. Spotty showers are possible through the afternoon. These storms should dissipate by firework time in the evening. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Another hot day to close the weekend with temps in the mid 90s. Spotty showers will be a little more widespread throughout Sunday. Rain chances will linger into the beginning of next week which will help keep are temps closer to average in the low 90s.

Another warming trend is possible later next week with rain chances staying low.

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