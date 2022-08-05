Hot and Humid Friday

TULSA, Okla. — **HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON - 8PM**

Mostly sunny skies with dry and humid conditions for this afternoon, highs in the upper 90s.

Upper 90s continue this weekend along with mostly sunny skies and some breezy south winds.

Chance for more scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will cool off slightly in the low 90s.

