Hot and humid for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll watch few a few spotty light showers in the first half of the day Saturday, then the heat becomes the story in the afternoon. Our hottest day of the year so far with highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index values likely around 100 to 105 degrees. Our first taste of summertime heat and humidity.

Chances for showers and storms will go up again Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves in. Not a washout, but keep an umbrella on standby. The chance of storms and the arrival of cooler air will likely keep highs in the low/mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

Latest data is trending wetter to start next week with a chance of storms again on Monday and Tuesday. By the end of next week some summer heat and humidity will likely move back into Green Country.

