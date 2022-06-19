Hot and Humid for Father's Day

TULSA, OKLA- — An air mass that is not as hot as what we've been dealing with lately will continue to push westward across the area this morning.

This will focus the potential for isolated to widely scattered storms developing primarily to our west mainly this afternoon and evening, although majority of us will remain dry.

Daytime highs around 90 degrees for Father's Day. Take advantage of today as the extreme heat and humidity return for the upcoming work week!

Mid to upper 90s for both Monday and Tuesday with 100° actual temperature readings possible starting Wednesday through Friday.Lows will remain in the 70s. South winds will continue.

As of now, there could be a pattern change around Tuesday the 28th with cooler highs and lows into the mix. We'll be ready for it by then.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --