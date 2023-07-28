Hot and Humid Finish to Friday

***HEAT ADVISORY Today From 11 AM until 9 PM***

A few weak showers around the area early this morning, but will be wrapping up before sunrise.

The main story is still the high heat and humidity with temps returning to around 100 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Another Heat Advisory in place with heat index values up to 110 degrees.

Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Hot and dry weather continues into the weekend, with max temps still trending around 100 degrees.

Make sure to stay hydrated and stay cool!

