Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and Humid Father's Day

Stretch of 90 degree weather into the upcoming work week
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 16, 2024

TULSA, OKLA- — Highs in the mid to lower 90s for Father's Day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. There's a moderate heat risk today, so please continue to take appropriate safety precautions when spending time outdoors.

Winds will also be gusty out of the south through sunset with overnight lows remaining warm in the mid to lower 70s.

It'll be another hot one tomorrow with highs returning to the mid to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will also pickup out of the south by late morning and continuing for the remainder of the day.

Even though temps may come down slightly Tuesday through Thursday, the stretch of 90-degree weather will likely continue through next week with heat index values in the upper 90s to 100s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018