Hot and Humid Father's Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Highs in the mid to lower 90s for Father's Day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. There's a moderate heat risk today, so please continue to take appropriate safety precautions when spending time outdoors.

Winds will also be gusty out of the south through sunset with overnight lows remaining warm in the mid to lower 70s.

It'll be another hot one tomorrow with highs returning to the mid to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will also pickup out of the south by late morning and continuing for the remainder of the day.

Even though temps may come down slightly Tuesday through Thursday, the stretch of 90-degree weather will likely continue through next week with heat index values in the upper 90s to 100s.

