Hot and Breezy Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — ***HEAT ADVISORY Noon - 8pm Saturday***
Humid and mostly sunny on Saturday with a high near 99°. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph.
99° on Sunday along with partly cloudy skies. Chance for isolated showers late at night.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday with a pattern change. Highs in the low to the mid 90s.
Back to dry conditions Thursday and into the following weekend.
