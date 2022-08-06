Watch Now
Hot and Breezy Saturday

Showers return next week with some relief from the extreme heat
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 10:11:44-04

TULSA, Okla. — ***HEAT ADVISORY Noon - 8pm Saturday***

Humid and mostly sunny on Saturday with a high near 99°. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

99° on Sunday along with partly cloudy skies. Chance for isolated showers late at night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday with a pattern change. Highs in the low to the mid 90s.

Back to dry conditions Thursday and into the following weekend.

