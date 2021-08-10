Watch
Hot all week

Heat indices will exceed 100° in the afternoon
Brandon has a look at the hot week ahead and the next chance for showers.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 09, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clearing skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 81°. South winds 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with the high at 98°. South winds gusting up to 30 mph. Heat Advisory between noon and 8 pm. Heat index max at 110°.

The heat continues all week with highs in the 90s and the heat index exceeding 100°.

A cool front looks to move in by the weekend cooling our highs to around 90° with a few showers and storms by Saturday associated with the front.

Have a great week ahead!

