Hit or Miss Showers Throughout The Weekend

A rainy and stormy start to the day will eventually give way to clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be focused in the southern counties for today with temperatures in the low 80s.

Over the upcoming Father's Day weekend periods of rain and storms are likely. Showers will be more isolated on Saturday before becoming more widespread for Father's Day on Sunday. The highest chance of rain comes Father's Day evening. It will also be increasingly hot and humid with highs on Saturday in the upper 80s and reaching the lower 90s with a heat index over 100° by Sunday afternoon.

Fittingly, Sunday is also the first day of summer. The solstice starts at 3:24 am.

Unsettled weather continues into early next week with periods of rain likely and perhaps a low-end threat of severe weather. This will keep temperatures below average for late June.

Temperatures will start to warm back up toward the end of next week with rain chances still possible.

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