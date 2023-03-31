High Fire Danger Friday, Windy

***RED FLAG WARNING FROM NOON-8PM FRIDAY***

A busy weather day in Green Country! First, we'll see a chance for storms this morning. Any storms that develop may be strong to severe with primarily a wind and hail threat. The tornado threat looks very low. Not everyone will see storms, bu the chance will be there. Rain and storms clear eastern Oklahoma by late morning and midday with a very windy, warm, and sunny afternoon expected.

The biggest weather story today will be the wind and fire danger! Southwest winds will increase by midday, gusting between 40-55mph through the afternoon! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Friday along with a RED FLAG WARNING for the extremely high fire danger. If you have any loose items outside, make sure they are secure or bring them inside. Highs will climb well into the 70s to near 80.

Going into the weekend, some fantastic weather is expected! Saturday's highs will be a bit cooler...mid 60s with abundant sunshine. We'll warm back up Sunday into the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or storm south of I-40. Warm weather stays with us into early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

