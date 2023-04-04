High Fire Danger for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A lot to talk about for your Tuesday and Tuesday night! First, expect a warm and windy Tuesday with south winds of 15-30 mph and a few gusts of 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until 1am Wednesday high reaching 86° in Tulsa. The fire danger will be extremely high along and west of HWY 75 today where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. No outdoor burning!

A cold front will move in very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, which could ignite some strong to severe storms across far eastern Oklahoma. All threats are possible including an isolated tornado or two, large hail, and damaging gusty winds. There is also a small chance an isolated severe storm or two develops this afternoon. There are still some questions on exactly how this will evolve, but smart to stay weather aware today and tonight.

Behind that front, temperatures will cool off! Highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday. Starting out in the mid 40s.

Pleasant weather stays with us to finish the week with highs near 70 by Friday.

As of now, Easter weekend is look great! Low 70s on Saturday and mid/upper 70s for Easter Sunday!

