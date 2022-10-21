Extremely High Fire Danger for Friday

TULSA, Okla — South winds will increase today as humidity levels drop. That combine withy the already dry vegetation means our fire danger today will be extremely high. RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for all of Green Country. NO OUTDOOR BURNING. Look for highs this afternoon in the mid/upper 80s. Lows tonight will remain mild...in the low/mid 60s.

Windy and warm weather will stay with us through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s both days. Winds will actually get stronger each day with gusts near 40mph Saturday, and possibly exceeding 40mph on Sunday. I would not be surprised if a wind advisory may be needed at some point over the weekend. Hold on to your hats!

We have some great news regarding our chances for well-needed rain early next week. There was still some uncertainty yesterday morning; However, over the last 24 hours, data is coming into better agreement that our chances for a good soaking rain are going up.

As a front moves in Monday, we'll see a chance of showers and storms, then some lingering rain and showers may linger on the backside of the system Tuesday. Let's hope this trend continues. Cooler weather will move in with highs in the 60s in the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --