Heavy Rain South of Tulsa this Morning

Precip chances drop off and temps increase by the end of the week
***Flood Watch is in effect for Adair, Sequoyah, Haskell, Latimer, and LeFlore Counties until 10 AM***

Flood watch for areas southeast through mid-morning with only an isolated shower and storm developing this afternoon.

Highs today in the lower 90s under a partly sunny sky.

Gradual clearing this evening with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

A little more sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s and breezy south wind flow.

A weak front will bring another low end chance for showers and storms on Thursday with highs a touch warmer in the mid-90s.

Precipitation winding down after Thursday with temperatures warming up into the weekend and next week.

