Heating up into the weekend

***OZONE ALERT DAY FOR TULSA AND SURROUNDING METRO AREAS***

Temperatures and heat index values get a bit hotter to finish the week and into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the mid-90s tomorrow and continuing into Father's Day weekend.

We won't be dealing with record heat, and heat index values likely stay shy of heat advisory criteria, but stay hydrated. Heat index values will like range from 99°F to 104° Friday, Saturday, and again on Father's Day.

There is another slight chance we could see a shower or storm Friday afternoon and night across northern portions of Green Country, and again Saturday night into Sunday morning for our northern counties. The majority of us will miss out on measurable rain.

Overall, the summer-like heat will be the rule into next week as well with the Summer season starting one week from today on June 20th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

