Heat Wave Is Underway

*** HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM 12 PM TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES UP TO 110° ***

A toasty Sunday ahead with highs in the upper 90s along with sunny skies. Heat indices up to 109° with south winds 10-25 mph. Make sure you take those heat precautions!

Similar weather pattern continues through next week and weekend and temperatures look to stay in the upper 90s. Lots of sunshine with breezy south winds through Wednesday. Triple digit heat indices also continue everyday. As of now, no rain chances in the forecast.

Stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you are planning to be outside.

