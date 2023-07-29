Heat Wave Continues this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Our heat wave continues to dominate the forecast over the weekend. Mostly sunny with highs this afternoon around 100 degrees.

Temps in the 80s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

No big changes for Sunday with highs returning to the triple digits and another Heat Advisory in place for tomorrow afternoon.

Hot and dry weather expected for the upcoming work week with max temps still trending around 100 degrees.

The hottest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday as the high pressure centers over our area. We could see some places reaching as high as 105 degrees.

Make sure to stay hydrated and stay cool!

