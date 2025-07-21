Heat Warnings Monday

** EXTREME HEAT WARNING FROM 12 PM - 8 PM MONDAY. HEAT INDICES 105°-112° **

A hot and muggy start to the week. For Monday, highs in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies and south winds 10-20 mph. Multiple heat alerts across Green Country including an Extreme Heat Warning for Tulsa. Heat indices between 105-112°.

We look to remain hot and dry this week with triple digit heat indices everyday. Temperatures also look to climb near 100 degrees as we go towards the weekend. Lots of sunshine with breezy winds. Take those heat precautions!

Stay cool and hydrated this week!

