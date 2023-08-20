Heat Warnings Again for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry, hot and humid again for Sunday with highs in the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place from 11 AM to 8 PM with feels like temperatures upward of 115 degrees.

Calm and clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat will continue into the workweek, with each day through Thursday seeing heat index values of 105 degrees or higher with little relief from the heat during the overnight hours.

A front approaches the area on Friday, creating uncertainty in if and where the heat may linger then.

Stay cool, hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors!

