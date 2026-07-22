Heat Takes a Break Today

TULSA, OKLA — Wednesday will be noticeably more comfortable with sunny skies, lower humidity, northeast winds, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. While it will still be hot, it won’t feel much hotter than the actual air temperature thanks to the drier air. Temperatures will also be close to average for late July.

The more comfortable weather continues into Thursday, with morning lows dipping into the 60s in parts of northeast Oklahoma. Humidity will gradually increase during the day as winds turn back to the south. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday morning, mainly north of Tulsa near the Kansas border, but most locations will stay dry.

By Friday, the warming trend begins. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but rain coverage will remain limited and won’t do much to slow the return of the heat.

By Sunday, triple-digit temperatures are expected to return. Combined with increasing humidity, heat index values will once again climb into a dangerous range. The hot pattern is expected to continue into next week, with multiple days of 100-degree temperatures looking likely.

Even with this brief midweek break, don’t let your guard down. Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle. Older adults, young children, and anyone working outside will be especially vulnerable as dangerous heat returns.

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