Heat, Storms and a Brief Cooldown Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — More widespread clouds and pockets of rain will help hold temperatures down across much of Green Country Wednesday. Highs will generally be in the lower to mid-90s, but it will still feel closer to 100° in the more humid areas.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread through the day, especially across southeast and eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The best chance for storms will be from the mid-afternoon through early evening. A few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary concern. Slow-moving storms could also produce locally heavy rainfall.

Not everyone will see rain. Areas that stay dry, especially east and southeast of the front, could still reach the upper 90s to around 100°, with heat index values potentially near 105°.

Storms will gradually shift east and southeast this evening, with most activity ending by mid-to-late evening. A stray shower or storm could linger into early Thursday morning, but the threat for severe weather will quickly diminish.

Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will bring slightly cooler and drier. Morning temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s, while afternoon highs settle into the low to mid-90s—much closer to normal for late August.

The cooler pattern won’t last long.

A warming trend begins this weekend as high pressure strengthens over Oklahoma. Southerly winds will bring back increasing heat and humidity, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to around 102° from the weekend into early next week.

Triple-digit heat index values will also return, while mostly clear skies and limited rain chances become the rule.

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