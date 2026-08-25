Heat Returns Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 FOR COUNTIES SOUTH OF I-44***

The heat will remain the big story across Green Country today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. A few locations could reach 102 to 104 degrees, especially south of Interstate 40. With humidity factored in, heat index values could climb as high as 107 to 110 degrees.

A surface boundary will linger across the region, helping create some differences in temperatures and storm chances. Areas north of the boundary could see more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, while hotter and more humid conditions are expected south of I-40.

Another disturbance will move into the region tonight into tomorrow, bringing another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, with hail a secondary concern. Most of the storm activity should move out Wednesday night.

For locations that miss out on rain, Wednesday will remain hot and humid, with temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values locally above 105 degrees. Another Heat Advisory could be needed depending on how temperatures and storm activity develop.

Once the disturbance and boundary move away, Thursday and Friday will bring a brief break from the worst of the heat. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, the relief will be short-lived. High pressure will strengthen across the region this weekend, bringing another stretch of hot and mostly dry weather. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 90s to around 103 degrees, with heat index values again rising well above 100 degrees each afternoon.

Rainfall will remain hit-or-miss. While some locations could pick up beneficial rain from scattered thunderstorms, other areas may receive little to nothing. That means localized fire weather concerns and drought conditions will continue until Green Country sees more widespread and prolonged rainfall.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

