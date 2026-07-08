Heat Peaks Thursday Before Storm Chances Increase this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Wednesday will be hot and humid, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-90s. When humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Most areas will stay dry, although a few isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon.

The heat ramps up even more tomorrow as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s. Combined with the humidity, heat index values are expected to reach around 105 degrees, and heat advisories may be needed for parts of the area. If you’ll be outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

While most of Thursday will be dry, a few isolated storms could develop late in the day. Any storm that forms may become strong with gusty winds.

A weak front is expected to move toward the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Several rounds of rain and storms are possible from Friday through the weekend, although the exact timing and coverage remain uncertain.

The good news is the front will also knock temperatures down closer to normal, and possibly even slightly below average, through the weekend and into early next week. While daily storm chances will linger, the extreme heat should ease before warmer temperatures gradually return later next week.

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