Heat Intensifies for the Upcoming Week

TULSA, OKLA- — Our very hot and humid weather remains in the forecast for Sunday.

Mostly sunny throughout the day with the exception of our far northeast region where a few showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon and early evening.

Highs today around 100 degrees with a heat advisory in place from 11 AM to 9 PM with feels like temperatures upward of 110 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The dangerous heat continues into the upcoming work week. Temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees with additional heat headlines likely.

Relief looks to be on the way next weekend with a chance for showers and storms. Highs will drop to the low 90s with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

