Heat Increases Through The Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — One last day close to average summer temps. Saturday will have highs in the low 90s across green country. Humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits, so anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit strenuous afternoon activities. Small hit or miss showers will be possible throughout the day that could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Tonight we will cool down into the mid 70s.

Sunday a ridge starts to build over Oklahoma that will increase temps. Temps will be sitting in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. Small pop up showers will be possible but many of us will see sunshine and heat.

The hottest weather arrives early next week. High temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s and low 100s Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values climbing between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat advisories or other heat-related alerts may become necessary if the forecast holds.

Tulsa could record its first 100-degree day of the year as early as Monday. On average, the city’s first triple-digit temperature occurs around July 10, meaning this year’s first 100-degree day would arrive later than average, and would be our first since August 19th of last year.

Temps will continue to remain high through the rest of next week though could see a small cool down in the middle of the week before heat builds back in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

