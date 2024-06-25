Heat hazards Tuesday

***HEAT ADVISORY TUESDAY NOON - 9 PM***
Partly cloudy on Tuesday and SSW winds 10-20 mph. The high reaching 99° with the heat index up to 109°.
Slight chance for a few showers and storms overnight Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning. Some of the storm cells could be strong to maybe severe with a wind and hail threat.
Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and 97°. The low at 76°.
Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Lows in the mid to the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s to around 100°. Could reach 100° Friday afternoon.
Over the weekend, a 30% chance for showers and storms. Morning temps in the 70s to the lower 80s and highs mid to the upper 90s.
